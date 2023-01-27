(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Township has promoted from within to fill an upcoming vacancy in the top of seat for the Department of Community Relations and Sustainability.

The department essentially handles public services. Those services include public relations, communications, recycling, waste management, the Millfair Compost Center and reception.

Jessica Stutzman was promoted to the director position by the Millcreek Township Supervisors on Jan. 24. Stutzman was Millcreek’s sustainability coordinator for more than 10 years and worked closely with the current public services director, Judy Zelina.

Zelina is retiring from the position.

“I’m excited to directly connect with the residents of Millcreek through both communication and sustainability efforts,” Stutzman said in an announcement from Millcreek Township. “Our department will help the Millcreek community as it moves towards an inspired future.”

Stutzman will begin her new role on March 1.