Millcreek homeowners to see possible 24 cent increase due to rising recycling costs

Millcreek supervisors are deciding what to do with a request from Advanced Disposal for a small fee increase to cover rising recycling costs.

The request would increase bills for homeowners about 24 cents a month and is being requested due to an ongoing downturn in what companies can get for recycled materials. But, the two sides are only halfway through a five-year contract and at least one of the supervisors believes the township should stick to the original contract.

Millcreek Supervisor John Groh says, “These are things that happen in business, the business of recycling and trash hauling, we’re running out of space, running out of demands for these things”.

No set date yet when the full board could vote on the increase request.