Millcreek homicide suspect arraigned in court

The man charged with being the shooter in a Millcreek homicide made his initial appearance in court.

20-year old Regginal Welch III is facing homicide charges for the shooting death of 25-year-old Casey Nadolny of Titusville near the intersection of Zuck and Zimmerly Roads in Millcreek.

Police believe that Welch became aware that Nadolny often carried large amounts of cash and that robbery is believed to be a motive.

Police also charged a woman in connection to the fatal shooting of Casey Nadolny.

