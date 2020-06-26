1  of  2
Millcreek Mall back in business with safety regulations in place

The Millcreek Mall is now officially back in business.

Before Erie County went green, many inside stores could not open their doors to customers while they may be open. They still have safety regulations they must follow.

JET 24 Action News talked to Sports Obsession. The store has social distancing markers on the floor. Another store our crews visited was Cell Phone Fixer. They have an advanced UV light machine that kills any germs and virus that is on the phone before they hand it back to the customer.

In addition, all employees and customers are required to wear masks.

