Millcreek Mall celebrates National Chemistry Week

Children are getting involved with science this weekend at the Millcreek Mall.

It’s a community event to celebrate National Chemistry Week including hands on activities for all ages at the Millcreek Mall.

Students and faculty from local universities lead the experiments and engaged with participants.

The chair of the Erie American Chemical Society said that they do outreach events so that members of the community are more familiar with chemistry and science in general.

He said that these kinds of in-person learning experiences are great for kids to learn about the chemistry of everyday life.

“The students from K-12 have also missed those opportunities and having students be able to actually engage and do science and do science that is not on a computer screen is I think it’s probably going to be a lot more fun and a lot more engaging,” said Keith Krise, Chair of the American Chemical Society.

To learn more about the local branch of the American Chemical Society, click here.

