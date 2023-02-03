After years of vacancy of on the south side of the Millcreek Mall, there could be some upcoming changes.

The Bon-Ton property in the Millcreek Mall has been vacant for the past few years after they moved out due to bankruptcy.

Millcreek Planning and Development recently received a permit application from the mall owner, Cafaro Company, to convert parts of the space into a sporting goods store.

The drawing that was submitted indicated that it would be the Dick’s Sporting Goods store that is already located in a plaza near the mall.

“They indicated that renovation is 60,000 square feet, and it looks like it takes up the majority of the footprint of that area. I do believe that Bon-Ton had two floors, I don’t know if they are involving both floors or not in the renovation,” said Matthew Waldinger, Director of Millcreek Planning and Development.

One Dick’s shopper thinks the move is a poor idea due to other stores in the mall having to relocated in years past.

“I think unless you’re Macy’s or JCPenney that’s usually where businesses go to die in the mall,” said Jake Walters, Dick’s shopper and fitness coach.

Walters explained that he is a frequent customer, and this move will not entice him to stop by other stores in the mall.

“Usually, I’m the kind of shopper that just goes in and grabs what I need and leaves so I don’t spend a lot of time browsing. If I need something from Dick’s I’ll just grab what I need and walk out,” Walters explained.

“I do think it’s a very positive thing to have all of the anchor positions in the mall filled. So, I have a feeling that will be good for us and good for the township,” Waldinger said.

Waldinger has not heard if Cafaro Company has plans for the already existing Dick’s location, but he said he is excited that something new might be brought to Erie.