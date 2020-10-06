Millcreek Mall gears up for holiday shopping with new guidelines and hours

The Millcreek Mall is gearing up for the upcoming holiday shopping with new guidelines and hours for Black Friday.

We went outside the Millcreek Mall with more on what the mall could look like this Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Usually on these holidays, the stores are packed with shoppers.

The Millcreek Mall could actually be closed this Thanksgiving Day. A spokesperson for the mall said that this will give retailers and customers a break with stores opening on Black Friday morning.

“This year is very different in that we’ve had this pandemic business that really kind of thrown everything into disarray. So there’s not a whole lot of stomach for doing door buster specials when you have people jamming in,” said Joe Bell, Spokesperson for the Millcreek Mall.

Bell added that though the schedule for Thanksgiving weekend is not finalized, the plan is for the mall to be closed on Thanksgiving and then to open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Bell predicts this shopping holiday will proceed with little to no crowds.

“It wont look very much different than it does right now. We have to abide by government mandates in terms of things that are aimed at face coverings and distancing and everything like that and people are pretty well used to that,” said Bell.

Some shoppers are saying that while they may not be able to get a head start on their holiday shopping, they will be able to spend more time with their family.

“I think it’s better. I think more people need to spend more time with their family and not worry about you know the latest and greatest present. You know family time is more important,” said Jason Dodds, Shopper at the Millcreek Mall.

“Black Friday kind of ruined the point of being with family. I know my family has pushed our Thanksgiving earlier so that my family could leave and go to Black Friday shopping,” said Bernadette Berdis, Shopper at the Millcreek Mall.

One Erie resident said that she never goes shopping on Thanksgiving or Black Friday and believes that others should do the same.

“I believe they should have it all closed on Thanksgiving. That is a day you are supposed to be thankful. Enjoy time with their families and give thanks for God, for living to see another Thanksgiving,” said Michelle Cummings, Shopper at the Millcreek Mall.

Bell also said that many stores in the mall are looking to hire for the holiday season. On Saturday October 10th from noon to 4 p.m. there will be a mall wide job fair.