Millcreek Mall hosts a quiet time with Santa Claus

It’s an annual Christmas event at the Millcreek Mall.

It’s called “A quiet less stimulating time with Santa Claus.” Each year, the Barber National Institute hosts the event for students, their families and the public.

Organizers make sure they keep the event quiet so the kids would feel comfortable and be stress free when they take pictures with Santa, which is something they can’t do during regular mall hours.

“It’s a way that we at the institute give back to the Erie Community, the Erie community is very generous to us all year long and they are very generous to our children and our adults.” said Dr. Maureen Barber-Carey, Executive VP of the Barber National Institute.

More than 200 people attended today’s event. The quiet time with Santa has been going on for ten years at the Millcreek Mall.