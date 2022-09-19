(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Mall staff is having continued conversations about safety after shots were fired inside the mall on Sunday, Sept. 18.

The question now is what will be done to prevent another situation like Sunday’s from happening again?

At about 4 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to calls about gunfire at the Millcreek Mall. The shots followed a fight that had broken out in the Food Court.

Marketing director Karrie George said a gun was drawn and fired into the ceiling. Nobody was injured.

George noted that in the past the mall had discussed safety protocols about similar situations, and she said she believes the staff handled the situation the best they possibly could.

As of Monday, Sept. 19, the mall was looking ahead and discussing what could be done in the future to prevent a similar situation.

“Unfortunately, we can’t speak to specific measures that we are taking, but there are always measures being taken in the background to make sure something like this does not happen in the future,” George said.

Millcreek Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.