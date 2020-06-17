Millcreek Mall sues Governor Wolf over economic damage from closure

The owners of the Millcreek Mall are now planning to sue Governor Tom Wolf over the mall being closed due to COVID-19.

Cafaro-Peachcreek Joint Venture Partnership, which is out of Youngstown Ohio, announced the move today.

The lawsuit was filed today in the U.S. District Court in Erie. The lawsuit claims that the state’s ordered closure of unnecessary businesses back in Mid March has caused irreparable economic damage.

The suit names Governor Wolf and Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine as defendants.