Millcreek Mall Welcomes Back Customers

Back in business, stores inside the Millcreek Mall have opened their doors after a wait that lasted more than three months.

While the pandemic continues on, the green phase gave them the green light to welcome customers back in.

Customers were anxious too with a group of people waiting outside Friday morning letting out a cheer when one business opened its gates for the first time in months.

“This whole phase of this, was kind of damning on us for a little bit, but we are glad we are open back up,” said Cell Fixer manager Stephen Burke.

Cell Fixer is one of those businesses that has its doors open.

For the first couple of weeks, Burke says that they will have limited hours just to get back into the swing of things.

One of the safety regulations Cell Fixer is doing is when the customer turns in the phone, the employee wipes it down with disinfectant wipes and when they give it back to the customer, they put it in a UV light machine that kills all the viruses.

When Sports Obsession employees first opened the doors Friday morning, they got more than a few customers and expect a lot more during the weekend.

“We are hoping to get travel, people coming back in, being cabin fevered for awhile,” said Kathy Bucksbee from Sports Obsession.

But they are still asking customers to follow their safety precautions.

“You still have to do your social distancing, six feet apart, wear the mask. We are just seeing that everybody is a safe distance apart.”

Gracylane also has customers wearing masks and staying apart.

“It’s just so wonderful, to be able to get a little bit back to normalcy and seeing our customers,” said Gracylane manager Belynda D’Andrea.

“We have hand sanitizer all around the counter, especiallyl the jewelry counters where people might want to try something on. We have the lysol and paper towels so we are wiping down after every transaction.”

Some other safety precautions include some stores are only letting a limited number of people in at a time.

On the ground in front of the wooden benches, there’s a sticker that says sit smart, stay six feet apart while tables in the food court have been spaced out.