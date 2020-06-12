Millcreek Mall’s parent company considers legal action against state

The Cafaro Group, the parent company of the Millcreek Mall, is considering legal action against the state with the hope of getting Erie County into the green phase, this according to the group’s co-president, Anthony Cafaro, Jr.

The Millcreek Mall is the only mall out of the 12 enclosed malls ran by the Cafaro Group that has yet to reopen. Cafaro says that the company has received no guidance from Governor Tom Wolf’s office.

The hope for the Cafaro Group is to explore all of their options, including legal ones in getting the Millcreek Mall reopened.

Several tenants have reported that there is still winter inventory in many of the stores even while summer inventory is ready to be distributed