Millcreek man charged with federal child pornography and sex crimes pleads guilty

The Millcreek man who was charged with federal child pornography and sex crimes has pleaded guilty.

32-year-old Gregory Mancini was arrested back in 2018 after investigators said that he traveled from Erie to Atlanta to meet up with a 13-year-old boy.

Mancini was charged with receiving and possession of child pornography, as well as interstate travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Prior to his arrest, Mancini was a teacher at the Barber National Institute and a basketball coach at Cathedral Prep.

Mancini is scheduled to be sentenced on May 6th.