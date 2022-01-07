Millcreek man pleads guilty to child pornography and sex crimes

The Millcreek man charged with federal child pornography and sex crimes pleaded guilty in court on Friday.

32-year old Gregory Mancini was arrested in 2018 after investigators say he traveled from Erie to Atlanta to meet up with a 13-year old boy.

Mancini was charged with receiving and possession of child pornography as well as interstate travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Prior to his arrest, Mancini was a teacher at the Barber National Institue and basketball coach at Cathedral Prep.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 6th.