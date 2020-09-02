Millcreek man sentenced after being charged with a DUI along with hitting a pedestrian

A Millcreek man who was charged with driving under the influence when he had hit and killed a person last year has now learned his sentence as of today September 2nd.

John Bucarelli now faces charges of careless driving along with unintentional death and two counts of DUI.

The 38-year-old man received fines and now has to wear a monitoring bracelet for six months.

Bucarelli, whose blood and alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit, hit Brian Carlo over on the 400 block of West 26th Street on September 13th, 2019.

Investigators said that the victim was dressed in black and was not crossing at the crosswalk when he was hit.

Carlo died later from injuries when he was in the hospital.