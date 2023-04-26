Red means stop, green means go. That’s typically the rule of thumb motorists follow out on the roads.

One Millcreek neighborhood has seen a ton of cars blowing through stop signs, and it’s all caught on camera.

We spoke to one man whose outdoor security camera has caught countless cars ignoring a stop sign and there’s been some close calls at this intersection.

Fred Wienecke said that it’s become alarming how regularly this is happening in front of his house and if nothing is done, somebody is bound to get hurt.

According to people who live in one Millcreek neighborhood, the stop sign at the intersection of Idlybrook Lane and Amherst Road must be invisible! Even though the stop sign is highly visible and has a blinking red light on it.

Wienecke, who lives just off of the intersection, said that people often drive 50 to 60 miles per hour on the 25 mile per hour speed limit road, bursting through stop signs through the process.

Hoping to draw attention to the issue, Wienecke started posting videos from his outside security camera, directly tagging Millcreek Police on social media.

“A lot of the neighbors are happy to see the attention to it because they’re concerned too. They’re worried that somebody’s going to get killed, somebody’s going to get hurt, be it somebody’s kid, parent, loved one, it’s dangerous,” said Fred Wienecke, Millcreek Township resident.

“I think it’s great when a community member can reach out and say ‘hey, here’s this problem’ and make it known. Then we as a police department have that knowledge saying this is an area that we need to key in on,” said Ryan Adamaszek, Millcreek patrol officer.

Wienecke said he’s not sure what the answer to the problem is but increased oversight by police is a good start, and they have begun to do so.