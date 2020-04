Just before 1 a.m. Millcreek crews were dispatched to an accident involving a

Millcreek police cruiser in the 4700 block of Zuck Road near West Grandview Blvd.



That officer reportedly lost control of their vehicle before leaving the roadway

and hit a telephone pole before coming to rest in some brush.

Rescue crews were called in to help free the driver who was taken to the hospital

for treatment.