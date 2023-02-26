(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Millcreek Township Parks and Recreation Department has announced their programs for spring 2023. Sign-ups began this week along with the release of the spring edition of the IN Millcreek magazine.

“We’re excited to continue to offer such a wide variety of classes this spring for all ages,” said Parks and Recreation Director, Ashley Marsteller in a release. “These classes are beloved by our residents and are a great way to engage with the Millcreek community.”

Youth activities include several dance classes, day camps, a new kid’s craft club, babysitter clinic and a free “Touch-A-Truck” event for kids to honk horns and meet the drivers of various large vehicles.

Adult classes range from fitness to recreation including painting classes, Tai Chi, Qi Gong, yoga, and more.

“Our entire team works hard and has done a lot of planning to be able to offer some really special programming for residents,” said Shelby Luckasevic, Program Coordinator. “We’ve gotten such good participation at many of our classes before and we’re excited to be adding some new programs this spring as well.”

Millcreek residents that are 60+ years old can get a free Gold Card membership that offers a discount on programs. Cards can be received from the Millcreek Municipal Building or Millcreek School District Building. The full list of programs can be viewed online here.