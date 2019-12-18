Millcreek passes 2020 budget without raising property taxes

Millcreek Supervisors officially passed their 2020 budget without raising property taxes.

The township’s $27 million spending plan was passed unanimously. This marks six years without a tax hike in Millcreek.

“We’re very pleased to announce no tax increase next year due to cost saving on our part, as well as, some of the normal growth in the township. It hasn’t been necessary to raise additional revenue,” said John Morgan, Millcreek Township Supervisor.

Millcreek Supervisors also approved a contribution to Erie Forward, ear-marking $62,000 to be split over five years for the newly announced program focused on job creation and marketing in the region.