Millcreek PD asking for public’s help to identify suspect in Walmart theft case

by: Spencer Lee

The Millcreek Police Department is investigating a theft where money was taken from a purse.

The incident took place at the Walmart on West Ridge Rd on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect is a black man, dressed in all black, with a black Buffalo Bills hoodie. He left the area in a dark colored sedan.

Please review the attached photographs of the suspect and his vehicle.  Millcreek Police ask anyone who can identify him to contact Detective Ryan Presnar at 814-838-9515 ext. 550.

Anonymous tips can be left on the Tip Line at 814-836-9271 or submitted online HERE.

