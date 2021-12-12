Millcreek PD hosts ‘Stuff the Cop Car’

Millcreek Police partnered with the Second Harvest Food Bank to give back to the community this year in time for the holidays.

A total of 10 police officers helped collect food, non perishables, hygiene products and toys on Sunday at Wegmans on W. Ridge Road for “Stuff the Cop Car.”

Officers offered stickers and candy canes outside the entrance and exit doors for those who donated. Everything collected was then taken to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

“We really wanted to give back to the community,” said patrolling officer Katrina Kuhl, “because they have showed us so much support these past few years that we wanted to give our thanks especially during the holidays.”

Another “Stuff the Cop Car” event will take place at the Wegmans on Peach St. on Dec. 19th.

