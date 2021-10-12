Millcreek PD looking for suspect in counterfeit money case

The Millcreek Police Department is investigating an incident where counterfeit money was used at a local pet store.





The Millcreek Police Department believe this man pictured above is their suspect. He is a heavy-set black man who was wearing a blue jacket and red shoes at the time of the transaction. He was seen getting out of a red Chevy sedan bearing an Ohio registration.

Anyone that is able to identify this person in the photos, please contact Millcreek Police Detective Ryan Presnar at 814-838-9515 ext. 550. Anonymous tips can be left on the Tip Line at 814-836-9271 or submitted online HERE.

