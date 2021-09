The Millcreek Police Department is asking the public for help in their investigation of a vehicle theft in Northwest Millcreek where tools and appliance parts were stolen.





The two men pictured above were in the area at the time and are considered people of interest.

If you are able to identify either person, police ask that you contact Detective Mays at (814) 838-9515 ext. 416.

If you would rather leave an anonymous tip, you can call (814) 836-9271 or submit online HERE.