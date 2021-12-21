Millcreek PD needs public’s help identifying suspect in Wegmans shoplifting case

The Millcreek Police Department is searching for a suspect they believe is involved in a shoplifting incident from earlier this month.















For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.

According to Millcreek Police, surveillance footage from Wegmans at 6143 Peach St. showed the man pictured above, described as a black man, putting items in his shopping cart and then leaving the grocery store without paying. The report adds when loss prevention approached him, he ran away on foot to the north.

Anybody who has information about this man are asked to contact Det. Fiorelli of the Millcreek Police Department at (814) 838-9515 ext. 426. People can also leave anonymous tips at (814) 836-9271 or online HERE.