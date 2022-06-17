(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Township Police Department is seeking a male suspect in a recent retail theft.

The alleged theft occurred on June 11 at an Asbury Road department store.

According to a police report, the male suspect entered the store and took merchandise totaling more than $1,400. The suspect was wearing a white tank top, dark colored jeans, black Adidas sneakers and a surgical mask. The suspect had a tattoo on his right bicep.

The suspect fled the store in a black Chevrolet Tahoe traveling northbound on Asbury Road.

Millcreek Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to call Detective Kutterna at (814) 838-9515 extension 570.

Anonymous tips can be left on the Tip Line at (814) 836-9271 or submitted online at www.millcreektownship.com/331/Tip-Line.