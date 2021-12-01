Millcreek PD seeking help to find person of interest in tool theft case

The Millcreek Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a man they believe is involved in a retail theft from late November.

The incident happened on Nov. 22.

According to Millcreek PD, someone stole a tool set valued at $199 from a store in Millcreek. They believe the man shown in the pictures above is the person they are looking for because surveillance footage shows him leaving with the stolen merchandise.

The suspect is described as a white man driving a black BMW sedan.

If anybody has any information, they are asked to contact Det. Ryan Mays at (814) 838-9515, ext. 416. People can also submit an anonymous tip at (814) 836-9271 or online HERE.

