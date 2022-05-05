(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Police Department is looking for the suspects in a recent retail theft.

The police are looking for a black female who was wearing a green “Disney” sweatshirt and blue jeans at the time of incident, and a white male who was wearing a yellow sweatshirt and green pants.

Police allege that both suspects were involved in the theft of about $1,700 in merchandise from a local retailer on April 28 at Millcreek Mall.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Detective Mike Inman at (814) 838-9515 extension 557. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (814) 836-9271 or submitted online.