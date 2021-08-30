Millcreek PD seeks public’s help to catch credit card theft suspects

The Millcreek Police Department is investigating a theft and subsequent use of a credit card.

The stolen credit card was used at a local gas station. There appear to be multiple suspects involved.

One suspect appears to be a black man with black hair in his late teens or early 20’s, wearing a dark, short-sleeve shirt with possibly the number 11 on the back with white trim along the bottom of the sleeves. His pants are black, and he is wearing dark-colored shoes.

A dark-colored Jeep SUV and a red-colored Chevy sedan are likely involved.

Please review the attached photographs of the suspect and suspect vehicles. Anyone that is able to identify them is asked to contact Millcreek Police Detective Ryan Presnar at 814-838-9515 ext. 550.

