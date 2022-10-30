Trick-or-treating is right around the corner in Erie.

It’s a time filled with fun, but you need to stay safe while doing so. Millcreek Police shared some tips and advice for residents that will be filling the streets for Halloween this year.

The Millcreek Police Department shared some words of wisdom ahead of trick-or-treating on Monday.

“We just want to make sure that everyone is as safe as possible on Halloween night. Kids should have bright-colored clothing. If they do have darker costumes, try to attach something bright to them,” said Corporal Perkins, Millcreek Police.

Police said that any children 12 or younger should be supervised at all times but be sure to keep track of them, despite their age. They also remind drivers on the road to keep their eyes peeled while driving through neighborhoods.

“Anyone driving through neighborhoods should be extra cautious. There are going to be kids running across the street. With that being said, we definitely recommend that any children are supervised at all times,” Corporal Perkins added.

Another concern with Halloween tends to be about the candy itself that kids receive. Unfortunately, some items could be polluted with things not suitable for children.

Because of that, police said for parents to make sure that their child’s candy is factory sealed by its manufacturer. Millcreek Police added that they’ll be out and patrolling throughout the night.

“We will be driving through the neighborhoods. If anyone sees anything suspicious, feel free to flag us down to report anything at all,” said Corporal Perkins.

Halloween isn’t just for kids. Police remind adults that if they’re out and have a drink, make sure to take the proper measures to get home safely without getting behind the wheel.