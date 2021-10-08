Millcreek Police arrest man with burglary and theft from a motor vehicle

Millcreek Police Detectives have arrested and charged a man with multiple motor vehicle thefts.

According to police, 35-year old Joseph Arciuolo was charged Tuesday with three counts of burglary and eight counts of theft from a motor vehicle.

According to Millcreek Police, this was the result of an extensive investigation in conjunction with other agencies of several reported thefts of vehicles from August and September of 2021.

Arciuolo was arraigned on Wednesday with bail set at $50,000. He was in the Clinton County Jail from other unrelated charges at the time of his arraignment.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists