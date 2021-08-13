Millcreek Police asking for public’s help identifying suspect involved in credit card fraud investigation





The Millcreek Police Department is investigating a credit card fraud case that occurred at a local grocery store.

One suspect is involved, who appears to be a white female with brown hair, wearing a black hoodie, shorts, and a ball cap.

The suspect appears to be in her 20s or early 30s.

Anyone able to identify the suspect is asked to contact Millcreek Police Detective Green at 814-838-9515 ext. 461.

Anonymous tips can be left on the Tip Line at 814-836-9271 or submitted online at http://www.millcreektownship.com/331/Tip-Line.

