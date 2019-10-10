Millcreek Police asking for public’s help in identifying suspects from a theft of a purse at the 12th Street Giant Eagle

The Millcreek Township Police Department has announced they are asking for the public’s help in trying to identify suspects from a theft of a purse at a grocery store.

On September 25, 2019 a purse was stolen out of the shopping cart of an individual shopping at the Giant Eagle located at 2501 West 12th Street.

According to police, the theft occurred between 6:40 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Millcreek Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the male and female in the photo.

Please call the Millcreek Police Det. Shollenberger at 838-9515 Ext 546 with any information regarding the male or female in the picture.