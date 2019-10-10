Breaking News
Fatal Harris Family Daycare fire ruled accidental

Millcreek Police asking for public’s help in identifying suspects from a theft of a purse at the 12th Street Giant Eagle

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Millcreek Township Police Department has announced they are asking for the public’s help in trying to identify suspects from a theft of a purse at a grocery store.

On September 25, 2019 a purse was stolen out of the shopping cart of an individual shopping at the Giant Eagle located at 2501 West 12th Street.

According to police, the theft occurred between 6:40 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Millcreek Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the male and female in the photo.

Please call the Millcreek Police Det. Shollenberger at 838-9515 Ext 546 with any information regarding the male or female in the picture.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar