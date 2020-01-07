Millcreek Police asking public for help identifying two suspects in retail theft at Millcreek Mall

The Millcreek Township Police have announced they are attempting to identify the male and female shown in the surveillance video above.

Police say they would like to speak with them regarding the theft of shopping bags containing electronics and alcohol from the Millcreek Mall on Christmas Eve or December 24, 2019.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Henderson at (814) 838-9515 ext. 509. Anonymous tips can be left at (814) 836-9271 or submitted online at http://www.millcreektownship.com/331/Tip-Line.