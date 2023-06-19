On the heels of the fatal shooting of Pennsylvania State Trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr., local law enforcement weighs in on the dangers they face every single day and what it means to lose a fellow officer.

“This job is more of a brotherhood and sisterhood, so we feel the pain that everyone with the state police is feeling today.”

That’s what Millcreek Township Police Department Police Chief Carter Mook said when asked what it means to law enforcement when an officer is killed in the line of duty.

“To me, this job has always been a calling to help the greater good rather than a regular job. Because we do take a certain amount of risks just by putting the uniform on, it means a lot to be able to rely on each other and be in this brotherhood and sisterhood,” said Chief Mook.

He wants to remind people that police are people too.

“Just because we wear a badge doesn’t mean we are a bunch of robots without feelings. We care about the communities that we work in and live in and we do want to make a positive difference,” said Mook.

Chief Mook added even though they never meet, Trooper Rougeau’s impact is felt.

“It’s an honor to take part in the ceremony and to remember him and honor him by all accounts. He was a wonderful human being even though we never met. I understand he was a tremendous person and a tremendous person of the Corry community,” Mook continued.

He also said there has been an uptick in violence against police and added substance abuse and mental health plays a part in this.