Millcreek Police continue to investigate homicide that took place on Tuesday night

Millcreek Police continue to investigate a homicide that took place on Tuesday night. Police are currently searching for a person of interest.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook has identified 25-year-old Casey Nadolny from Titusville as the man who died last night from a gunshot wound to the torso.

One eye witness told us that she called 911 after hearing gunshots around 7:30 p.m. This witness and her husband attempted to assist a young man suffering with multiple gunshot wounds.

One Erie resident witnessed the homicide at the intersection of Zuck and Zimmerly Road in Millcreek.

Betty Glass said she saw a 25-year-old male suffer from multiple gunshot wounds.

“I just felt bad for the family and I just feel so bad that the guy passed away. I just can’t believe it,” said Betty Glass, Eyewitness to Homicide on Zimmerly Road.

Members of the Millcreek Police Department are going through surveillance video from neighboring businesses.

Glass said that she saw a woman driving the SUV that the victim emerged from in the last moments of his life. She hopes that a suspect is brought into custody.

“I just hope they find who did that to him because that was bad. Nobody deserves that at all,” said Glass.

A lieutenant from the Millcreek Police Department said they are still searching for a person of interest. He said anyone with information should contact police.

“Investigators are out following up on leads trying to collect any video that is available,” said Donald Kucenski, Lieutenant, Millcreek Police Department.

Lieutenant Kucenski said that the department is doing everything they can to get information and talk to witnesses.

“These types of things can happen just about anywhere and investigators responded to the officers that were working,” said Kucenski.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide, the suspect, or the vehicle is asked to contact Detective Dave Parmeter at 814-838-9515 ext 422.

Anonymous tips can be left on the tip line at 814-836-9271 or submitted online here.