Millcreek Police Department welcomes five new officers to the force.

A swearing in ceremony is taking place during tonight’s Millcreek Supervisors meeting.

The newest members are assigned to the patrol division and currently undergoing field training.

Millcreek Police chief said that he is excited for the newest officers to get out and serve the community.

“It’s gratifying to be able to get five at one time. It’s kind of unusual for our department and I’m hoping the trend continues,” said Scott Heidt, Chief of Millcreek Police Department.

Millcreek Police Department uses the Mercyhurst Consortium to conduct testing before interviewing candidates for the job.

