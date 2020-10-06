Millcreek Police file new charges against man already facing drug charges from the City of Erie

Millcreek Police said that they are filing new drug charges against a man already facing charges from the City of Erie for possessing crystal meth.

38-year-old Jonathan Stazer was arrested as part of an investigation by the Millcreek Vice Unit.

Police say that drug related items were in Stazer’s car and a search led to what police call a large quantity of crystal meth.

Stazer is already facing charges of drug possession, possession with intent to deliver, fleeing and eluding from Erie City charges.

Stazer is in the Erie County Prison on a $75,000 straight bond.