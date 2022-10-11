Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Township Police Department is asking the public to help identify an unknown man who was in a gym when credit cards were stolen.

According to police, two wallets were stolen from lockers in a gym at Millcreek Township. Credit cards from the theft were then used to buy about $5,000 in gift cards.

A man in gray jeans, a gray Nike Air T-shirt, a gray jean jacket, gray and white shoes, and gold-framed sunglasses was seen at the time of the thefts. He got into a light blue Chrysler 200 with an Ohio registration, a police report noted.

The police have released photos of the man in hopes that the public can identify him.

Anyone with information can call the Millcreek Police at (814) 838-9515 extension 416, or leave an anonymous tip by calling (814) 836-9271 or by going online.