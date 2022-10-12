The Millcreek Township Police Department has implemented a new safety feature into their daily duties of serving the community.

The township police department received a grant to supplement about 60 body cameras to officers uniforms.

A corporal of the police department said the use of body cameras is simple, as it is signed out by the officer and synced with a patrol vehicle. That activates automatically when emergency lights are triggered.

The corporal said the body cameras have proven to help the officers more than hurt them.

“We initially started with just using microphones with our cameras at the time, just given the technology at the time. That in itself had helped so much that we decided to proceed this way with the cameras as well,” said Corporal Kevin Giuca, Millcreek Police Department.

The corporal added that the body cameras were installed three months ago, and the men and women of the police department have enjoyed having the opportunity to use them.