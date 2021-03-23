Millcreek Police investigate fatal shooting on Zuck and Zimmerly Road

One man is dead following a shooting incident that took place at the intersection of Zuck and Zimmerly Road this evening.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the victim appears to have suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and died at 8:15 at UPMC Hamot.

Millcreek Police are investigating what led to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

We went live from the scene to find out more about this shooting.

At 7:30 p.m. there was a shooting that happened on Zimmerly and Zuck Road.

We know that there was one victim, a 25-year-old male, who was sent to to the hospital in critical condition. The victim later died from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

Millcreek Police were at the scene along with medics and a fire station.

Zimmerly and Zuck Roads have been completely taped off as police search the area with flashlights trying to find evidence as to what occurred tonight.