Millcreek Police investigate robbery at Marquette Savings Bank

This morning at 11 a.m. Millcreek Township Police were dispatched to Marquette Savings Banks at 3801 Sterrettania Road for a robbery.

The suspect was described as a white male wearing a yellow and black ball hat, gray shirt, black shorts, and black shoes.

The suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Millcreek Township Police at 814-833-7777. Anonymous tips can be left at 814-836-9271 or submitted online.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists