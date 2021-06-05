Millcreek Police investigate shooting after victim gets dropped off at St. Vincent Hospital

Millcreek Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on June 4th at 11:30 p.m.

This shooting took place in the area of McConnell Ave and Massing Ct.

According to police, an adult male arrived at St. Vincent Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The security cameras at St. Vincent Hospital captured the victim being dropped in the area of West 26th and Myrtle St. by a golden sedan which could have been a Buick or Cadillac.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are urged to call Detective Fiorelli at 814-839-9515 ext 426.

Anonymous tips can be left on the tip line at 814-836-9271 or submitted online.