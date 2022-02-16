Millcreek Police investigate wallet and credit card fraud

The Millcreek Police Department is currently investigating a theft of a wallet that occurred on January 19th.

After the wallet was stolen, the victim’s credit cards were used at several different local businesses to make fraudulent purchases.

Police are asking the public to review the following photos of the possible suspects.

Anyone that is able to provide information on the individuals are asked to contact Millcreek Police Detective Chris Buckner at 814-838-9515 ext 529.

Anonymous tips can be left on the Tip Line at 814-836-9271 or submitted online here.

