Millcreek Police are investigating after a customer’s wallet is stolen at a local Sheetz.

The thefts occurred shortly after 1:00PM on June 1st at the Sheetz convenience store at 750 Peninsula Drive.

The suspect in question is shown in the photos below. Police are asking that if anyone can identify the suspect to call Detective Dan Schupp at (814) 838-9515 ext. 500.

If you would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can do so at the MPD Tip Line. The number for the tip line is 814-836-9271