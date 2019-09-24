Millcreek Police investigating attempted theft from a vehicle

Millcreek Police are investigating an attempted theft from a vehicle. The attempted theft occurred in the 4400 block of Stillwater Circle about 4:00am Monday morning.

The suspect in question is a male, with brown hair and a beard, wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and tan pants.

In surveillance video, the suspect is seen pulling on the driver’s side door handle of a Jeep Cherokee. The Jeep was parked in the driveway of the residence at the time of the attempted theft.

If you have any information regarding this, you can contact Detective Adam Hardner at 814-838-9515 ext. 460