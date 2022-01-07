Millcreek Police investigating attempted vehicle theft from local dealership

Millcreek Police are investigating an attempted vehicle theft/criminal mischief from a local car dealership.

According to police, the two suspects, pictured below, appear to be juveniles. Both also appear to be wearing hospital pants. One suspect is wearing a light colored hoodie and the other is wearing a blue hoodie.

Photo: Millcreek Police Department

Anonymous tips can be left on the Tip Line at 814-836-9271 or submitted online at http://www.millcreektownship.com/331/Tip-Line. Anyone with information is asked to contact Millcreek Police Detective Lorelei Fenell at 814-838-9515 ext. 502.