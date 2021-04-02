Millcreek Police investigating Friday afternoon shooting outside Hi and Dri Pub

Millcreek Police are investigating a shooting outside the Hi and Dri Pub Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly before 5:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.

According to police, a white male suspect fired a handgun after an argument and fled the scene in a red car.

There were no injuries reported in the altercation.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are asked to call Detective Dan Schupp at (814) 838-9515 ext. 500.

Anonymous tips can be left on the MPD Tip Line at 814-836-9271 or submitted online at https://www.millcreektownship.com/331/Tip-Line