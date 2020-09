Millcreek Police are investigating a stabbing that took place Friday night.

According to the police department, police and first responders were dispatched to the 3900 block of West Ridge Road just before 11 p.m. Friday.

The victim was transported to UPMC Hamot for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

When speaking with a representative from the department, they do not plan on releasing any information until later this week, saying a minor was involved.