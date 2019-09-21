Millcreek Police investigating numerous car break-ins and stolen vehicles

Millcreek Police are investigating several reports reports of break-ins and stolen vehicles.

According to police, the incident occurred overnight when the suspects, who are still unidentified, broke into several cars in Millcreek Township.

Two vehicles were stolen from homes near Pinecrest Road and West 53rd Street. Police are looking for a black Hyundai Tuscon and a gray Jeep Compass. It is not confirmed if the two incidents are linked.

“Our Jeep was gone the next morning,” said Christopher LaFuria, whose vehicle was stolen. “We’ve called Millcreek Police, we’ve made claims with Erie Insurance and hopefully we can find it.”

“It’s extremely alarming,” said Elizabeth Bradley, a Millcreek resident who also had her car stolen. “We’ve lived here now for six years on this street and it’s super quiet. Our neighbors are great, there has never been anything suspicious.”