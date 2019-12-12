Millcreek Police investigating retail theft at local grocery store







The Millcreek Township Police Department is investigating after a retail theft at a local grocery store.

The incident took place on November 26th shortly after 3:00pm at a local grocery store, which the Millcreek Police Department is not identifying. According to police, $325 worth of food items were taken and police are attempting to identify these three females.

The females in question left the area in a dark colored Chevrolet sedan. If anyone has any questions regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact Officer Fenell at Millcreek Police at 814-838-9515 ext. 502